Two candidates vying for state House District 97 seat

Two hopefuls have announced their candidacies for state House District 97.

Republican Michael Burks said Friday he has joined the race. Devin Jackson, of Lolo, had previously filed for the seat as a Democrat.

Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, currently holds the seat and is seeking election to the state senate out of Senate District 49. House District 97 encompasses Lolo to the state border and up and out toward Alberton and Frenchtown.

Burks is the Montana Wing Leader for Angel Flight West and a local philanthropist, according to a campaign news item announcing his candidacy.

Jackson spent 15 years as a member of the Lolo Community Council and works with sound system installation. He went to high school in Corvallis and lives on Lolo Creek.

"We deserve a representative that will support our communities, fight for working families and seniors, and protect our access to public lands. Someone who respects and listens to you. I can do that," Jackson wrote on his campaign website.

Burks lives in Missoula with his wife, Kiomi, and they own several businesses across Montana, Idaho and Washington. Those businesses include Fuel Fitness gyms throughout Montana and a Christian bookstore in Missoula. He has dabbled in owning athletic teams — he brought hockey back to Butte in the form of the Butte Cobras and has also owned junior hockey teams in Missoula.

He financed a visit by former vice president candidate Sarah Palin to speak at a fundraiser in Missoula in 2010 for more than $100,000, according to a 2017 Montana Standard article.

"He will advocate for lower property taxes, the reduction of our cost of living and continuing to improve the quality of life for all Montanans," said the news release.

It added: "Burks’ campaign states that he is 'Born to Serve, Ready to Fight' … His fight will be to support and defend the Constitutional rights of every Montana citizen."

KGVO radio reported that Burks has the support of the Missoula County Republican Party leadership.

Jackson said on his campaign site he is running on making things easier for Montana seniors and the unhoused.

