Barbara Wood grew up in Missoula, and she’s grateful to her home community for its generosity. Last week, she spent a morning browsing the clothing options offered by Heart Church’s free clothes closet every Thursday. Wood, a first-time visitor to the church, called the initiative a “blessing.”

“I have nothing,” said Wood, who lost her job and ended up living at the Poverello Center for a time. Eventually, she moved on from the Pov, but in doing so she felt disconnected from important resources. Then, at the Missoula Food Bank, she saw a flyer for Heart Church.

“I’m so glad for programs like this,” Wood said.

Heart Church launched its weekly clothes closet and free food pantry last fall under guidance from Outreach Pastor Linda Monaghan.

“It’s just been really cool to see it all come together,” Monaghan said.

Heart Church previously operated a small food pantry once a month, but the pastor said foot traffic was pretty limited. Bethel Church, which ran a similar program, ended its service during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monaghan and the former Bethel volunteers came together to ramp up Heart Church’s offerings, turning the small monthly donations into a robust weekly service.

Approximately 30 people come through Heart Church every week for free clothes, and an additional handful frequent the food pantry as well, Monaghan said.

“We just want to support the people who live in Missoula,” said the pastor.

The pantry and closet are available to anyone, and advertising for the initiative usually travels by word of mouth. It’s a surprisingly effective strategy, since Monaghan said visitors from all over the state have utilized the program.

People experiencing homelessness, refugee families and travelers comprise much of the clientele at Heart Church on Thursdays.

Monaghan has developed partnerships with nonprofits like Soft Landing and other churches in the area. Through these connections, donations to Heart Church can also be used to support other Missoulians in need, such as foster families.

“We all communicate,” Monaghan explained. “We’ve just been working together to help in whatever capacity we can.”

Going forward, Monaghan would like to grow the program. Physically, there isn’t much more space for expansion, but she would like the clothes closet and food pantry to start operating more than one day a week. She highlighted, however, the need for additional volunteers in order to make that happen.

Monaghan also said the program could use more donations, especially of men’s clothing. Cash donations also go to support laundry cards and hygiene kits for visitors to the church. Donations are accepted Thursdays during pantry hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those donations go to help visitors like Evelyn McCumbers, who frequents Heart Church’s clothes closet in search of items for her grandson. Last Thursday, with gray skies and snow in the forecast, McCumbers was on the lookout for sweatpants and hoodies.

“This place is awesome,” she said.