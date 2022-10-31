 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dead in Bigfork homicide

A man and woman are dead following a homicide on Friday evening in Bigfork, officials report.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Bigfork house for a welfare check on its residents on Friday. Deputies arrived and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman both dead inside the home, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives processed the crime scene and interviewed a person of interest, but right now no charges are filed.

Officials said it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead sheriff’s office detective division at 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

