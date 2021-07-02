Two dead in plane crash near Missoula airport

Two passengers of a small aircraft died in a crash on Thursday afternoon near the Missoula International Airport.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a downed small aircraft about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County Search and Rescue was mobilized and Two Bear Air was requested to assist in the search for the small aircraft, the release said. Officials were able to locate the aircraft and secure the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

The plane departed from the Missoula airport and the crash occurred about nine miles southwest of where the plane took off, said National Transportation Safety Board representative Jennifer Gabris.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.