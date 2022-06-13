Two dead in Sunday crash near Arlee

A head-on crash early Sunday morning in Lake County left two young men dead.

A 23-year-old man from Ronan was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on U.S. Highway 93 when the driver traveled into the southbound lane, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the Chrysler driver struck the second car, a Toyota Camry, head-on. The Camry driver was a 22-year-old man from Omak, Washington.

Both men were wearing seat belts, and both were dead when emergency teams arrived on scene.

The collision happened near mile marker 15 on Highway 93, and road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the incident.

