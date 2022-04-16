Two die in crashes in Ravalli, Lincoln counties

Montana Highway Patrol reported two separate, fatal crashes in western Montana on Thursday and Friday.

Late Thursday evening around 10 p.m., two cars were traveling north on U.S. Highway 93 near Hamilton. The first car, a 1969 Ford pick-up driven by a 19-year-old Hamilton resident, lost control and hit the second car, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Road conditions were listed as snowy and icy.

The driver of the first car, the deceased, drifted off the roadway and overcorrected and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was transported to Bitterroot Health and then Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, highway patrol said.

The two occupants of the second car were also both 19. They were both wearing seat belts and are not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

A 55-year-old Libby resident lost his life Friday morning at 11:40 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident.

The man was driving on Farm to Market Road near the 3.5 mile marker in Libby. He failed to maneuver a left-hand turn and went off the right side of the roadway, a highway patrol report said. The front center of his 1991 Mazda MX-5 collided with a tree. He was dead on arrival.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is a suspected factor, the report said. Roads were bare and dry.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.