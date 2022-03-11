Two die in Missoula fatal car crash

Two people lost their lives in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Missoula.

Officers are investigating the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road, a news release from Missoula police said.

The vehicle was occupied with four people, two of whom died in the accident. The status of the other two individuals is unknown right now, the release said.

Detectives, accident investigators, and other members of the police department are on scene conducting the investigation. Missoula police send their condolences to everyone involved and their families.

