Two die in separate crashes in Mineral, Lake counties

Two separate crashes Tuesday in western Montana left two people dead and one child injured.

A single-vehicle crash in Lake County left one adult dead and one child injured.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. at Timberlane Road and Grizzly Drive, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol. The car, a Mazda CX-7, was traveling north on Timberlane Road when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree head-on.

A 37-year-old woman, the driver, was declared dead on scene. The child, a 4-year-old boy, was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell. Both are residents of Ronan.

The woman and child were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision and the child was in a booster seat. Road conditions were bare and dry. Speed is a suspected factor; alcohol and drugs are not.

One 38-year-old male died in a fatal crash on I-90 in Mineral County Tuesday afternoon.

The man, from Billings, lost his life when his car went off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into some trees, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 58 on I-90 westbound near Superior. When highway patrol arrived on scene, the man was deceased.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, the report said. He was not using a seat belt and was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

