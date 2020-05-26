Two fatal crashes mar holiday weekend in northwestern Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 37th and 38th fatalities for the year on Montana highways were tallied in the same evening over the Memorial Day weekend, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday to a crash near Hot Springs, where a 46-year-old woman had been killed in a rollover, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said Tuesday. The woman had lost control of her vehicle on a left-turning curve on Little Bitterroot Road and rolled off the right side of the road, Finley said. Neither the driver nor her passenger, a 39-year-old woman, were wearing seatbelts, Finley said. The passenger, who survived the crash, was transported to a Sanders County hospital. Authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, Finley said.

Sanders County Sheriff and Coroner Tom Rummel on Tuesday was not able to identify the woman who died.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, MHP reported another fatality on Highway 35 east of Polson. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell on Tuesday identified the victim in this crash as 24-year-old Ruby D. Saluskin, of Polson. Montana Highway Patrol was not immediately available to comment on the details of the Lake County crash.

