Two species of stoneflies that primarily live in and around high-elevation cold-water streams in and around Glacier and Grand Teton national parks will be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act due to climate change.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that habitats for the meltwater lednian stonefly and western glacier stonefly are deteriorating, which led to the listing. The flies begin their lives underwater as eggs, hatch into nymphs, then become winged adults that survive briefly on land before reproducing and dying.
Along with living in the two national parks, the lednian stonefly also exists on Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal lands in western Montana. They also recently were discovered in the Absaroka/Beartooth Wilderness.
The USFWS notes that the stoneflies need clean, cold running water to survive, which primarily comes from melting glaciers and perennial snowfields.
“However, melting glaciers, higher water temperatures, and changes in the volume of snowmelt and runoff are degrading the habitat these unique insects need to survive,” the USFWS wrote in a news release. “Most remaining glaciers and snowfields in Glacier National Park, one of the primary locations where these species are found, are predicted to completely melt by 2030.”
That statement caught the attention of Noah Greenwald with the Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned and filed two lawsuits urging the listing.
“The ruling is pretty stunning. It concludes that all the glaciers in Glacier National Park can be gone as soon as 2030 — that’s 11 years from now. In the early 1900s there were 150 glaciers and now there’s only 25,” Greenwald said. “I think the rule raises the alarm bells for our climate crisis and extinction crisis.”
Jennifer Koches, a spokesperson for the USFWS, said the sole threat to the two stonefly species is the fragmentation and degradation of their habitat in the form of declining streamflows and increasing water temperatures resulting from climate change.
“Drought is also expected to affect habitat occupied by meltwater lednian stonefly and western glacier stonefly that is supplied by meltwater sources,” Koches wrote in an email to the Missoulian.
The listing becomes final in 30 days.
Being considered a threatened species allows funding for recovery actions to be available from a variety of sources including federal budgets, state programs and cost share grants for non-federal landowners, the academic community, and nongovernmental organizations, Koches said.
In addition, Montana and Wyoming will be eligible for federal funds to implement management actions that promote the protection or recovery of the two stonefly species.
“Conservation measures provided to species listed as endangered or threatened species under the Act include recognition, recovery actions, requirements for federal protection, and prohibitions against certain practices,” Koches wrote. “Examples of recovery actions include habitat restoration (e.g., restoration of native vegetation), research, captive propagation and reintroduction, and outreach and education.”
Greenfield said that stoneflies are strong indicators of the health of their freshwater habitats, and are among the first organisms to disappear from degraded rivers and streams.
They play an important role in aquatic ecosystems, decomposing leaves and other organic material, and form the base of the food chain, he added. People who fly fish often use lures that imitate stoneflies, since they provide important nutrients for fish.
“As goes the glaciers of Glacier National Park, so goes these two unique stoneflies,” Greenwald said. “Global warming is changing the face of the plant before our very eyes and like these two stoneflies, many species are seeing their habitats disappear.”
The final rule is online at regulations.gov. Search for Docket number FWS–R6–ES–2016–0086.