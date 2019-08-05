Firefighters attacked two new starts in the upper Lolo Creek area from the land and air on Monday afternoon. Both were reportedly 2-5 acres in size in the early hours but burning in highly flammable material.
The first, roughly a mile southwest of Lolo Hot Springs, was reported at around 2 p.m. It has been dubbed the West Fork Lolo 2 fire.
“We have multiple aircraft responding, seven firefighters on the scene and a 20-person hand crew en route,” Kate Jerman, public affairs officer for the Lolo National Forest, said at 5:30 p.m.
The fire was one-half mile west and across U.S. Highway 12 from the Lee Creek Campground.
An hour after it was reported, helicopter personnel responding to the fire spotted another one 4 air miles to the south and two miles northeast of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.
Jerman said multiple aircraft were responding to the Wagon Mountain fire, and six crews that arrived by helicopter were on the scene with two engines. A 20-person hand crew was sent over from the Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake Creek area north of Missoula, and the Palouse Ranger District in Idaho sent a crew, too.
No structures were threatened by either fire, both of which are burning on the Missoula Ranger District.
“The fires are burning in spruce conifer and dead and downed trees with high-resistance to control,” Jerman said. “This is an evolving situation and we will have more information tomorrow morning. Right now, we are very focused on responding to both of these new wildfires.”
Crews working on the rugged east side of the Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake drainage spent Monday tying the fire line into an eight-year-old burn scar high above the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers.
The fire grew little on Sunday and Monday but remains 0% contained. It was listed at 340 acres Monday morning, up just 3 acres from the day before and from 250 going into the weekend.
Officials closed the main Rattlesnake Trail, trailhead and parking area for road work Monday afternoon, with plans to reopen the trailhead parking lot Wednesday morning. The closure was meant to facilitate road maintenance and dust abatement for recreational users in the face of fire suppression traffic.
The fire remains on the Rattlesnake side of the mountain. Firefighters focused last week on indirect attacks on the west and southwest sides because of the challenging terrain. Attention now is on the equally steep, wooded and rocky terrain to the east, on Wisherd Ridge and Johnson Creek, the first drainage up the Blackfoot from Bonner.
“We are looking for ground that has the topography and features we need to implement successful fire mitigation strategies,” spokesman Chris Ziegler said. “That’s why you see us coming around to the south and east.”
Crews and an excavator on Monday were building indirect lines from the 2011 West Riverside burn scar west of Johnson Creek. That fire burned more than 3,700 acres and cost some $5.5 million before rain doused it on the last day of August. It threatened a power and communications line on the north side of Woody Mountain.
Fire coordinators are preparing for a similar circumstance, though Ziegler said the fire is miles away from power lines far to the south.
Heavy equipment continued to remove hazardous fuels on the southeast and east areas in the Gold Creek area. Seven crews, including four Hotshot crews, are among the 278 people fighting the Beeskove fire, which has cost $2.2 million to fight so far. Six of the nine helicopters in the Northern Rockies region are available to fire managers. The goal is full suppression.
A new fire was also reported at around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Black Diamond Creek fire east of Lincoln. By 5 p.m. the fire had grown to 200 acres and fire crews had air support. It was 1 to 2 miles northwest of the 36-acre Black Diamond Creek fire, which was discovered Friday 15 miles east of Lincoln west of Flesher Pass Road.
The Nevada Creek fire burning 10 miles southwest of Lincoln remained at 55 acres in rugged terrain near the headwaters of the creek that drops into the Helmville Valley.
The National Interagency Fire Center and Inciweb on Monday listed just five Montana fires with personnel on them. The Ridgetop fire north of Winnett and south of the Missouri River in central Montana grew to over 11,000 acres over the weekend. It’s 50% contained and should be under control by midweek.
The 5,000-acre North Hills fire near Helena, which threatened structures in recent weeks, was listed Monday morning at 90% contained. The Northern Rockies incident management team transferred command of the fire to a Type 3 incident management team.
Fire danger in Missoula County remains "very high," the level to which it was elevated last week by the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.
As a string of hot, dry days looms in the forecast, county and fire officials met for their weekly conference call Monday to decide if there was need for further restrictions.
“The consensus was no,” said Adriane Beck, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.