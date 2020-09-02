Two hospitalized in W. Broadway crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an SUV T-boned their motorcycle on West Broadway.

The scene near Flynn Lane took up much of the roadway on West Broadway, and Missoula police were routing east and westbound traffic along the shoulder to keep vehicles moving.

Officers were still on scene at 3 p.m. where shoes, sunglasses and parts of the motorcycle were flung across the roadway.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the two people on the motorcycle had suffered “significant” injuries but were conscious when they were transported to the hospital. Missoula police reported the two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The driver of the dark Chevrolet Trailblazer was cooperating with the investigation, Welsh said. A Missoulian photographer saw police administering field sobriety tests with the man, and a reporter saw him get in the back seat of a patrol car. Welsh said at this point there is no indication that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.