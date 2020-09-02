Two hospitalized in W. Broadway crash

Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an SUV T-boned their motorcycle on West Broadway.
The scene near Flynn Lane took up much of the roadway on West Broadway, and Missoula police were routing east and westbound traffic along the shoulder to keep vehicles moving.
Officers were still on scene at 3 p.m. where shoes, sunglasses and parts of the motorcycle were flung across the roadway.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the two people on the motorcycle had suffered “significant” injuries but were conscious when they were transported to the hospital. Missoula police reported the two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:45 p.m.
The driver of the dark Chevrolet Trailblazer was cooperating with the investigation, Welsh said. A Missoulian photographer saw police administering field sobriety tests with the man, and a reporter saw him get in the back seat of a patrol car. Welsh said at this point there is no indication that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.
According to a crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol, collisions are down 5.04% this year compared to last across the entire state as of the end of August. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor's earlier stay-at-home order, people drove fewer miles in the second quarter of the year.
Monday is Labor Day, and law enforcement organizations typically increase patrols heading into the long weekend.
