Two injured, one dead in fatal crash near Whitefish

One person is dead and two people were hurt in a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon near Whitefish.

At 2:25 p.m. a Toyota SR5 carrying two men, 76 and 73, was driving south on U.S. Highway 93 at mile marker 123. Both people are Whitefish residents. The Toyota was positioned in the center turn lane, about to turn left onto a private access road, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.

A Dodge Ram truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Lakeside was traveling north on the highway. The Toyota turned left with the Dodge Ram "hazardously close," the report stated.

The Dodge driver swerved, trying to avoid the crash, but the front, left side of the Dodge hit the front, right side of the Toyota. Both vehicles stopped moving on the east side of the highway.

The 73-year-old man in the Toyota was dead when law enforcement arrived. The other Toyota occupant and the Dodge driver were brought to medical facilities for injury treatment.

Road conditions were listed as wet and slushy. Alcohol, drugs and vehicle speed are not suspected factors.