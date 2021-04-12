Two killed in head-on collision on Russell Street Saturday night

The Missoula Police Department responded to a head-on collision at the north end of the Russell Street Bridge at 11:15 p.m. Saturday evening that left two people dead.

Initial investigations reported a southbound vehicle with two adult males was traveling in the northbound lane on Russell Street near the intersection with West Broadway Street when their vehicle collided with a northbound car occupied by an adult female, according to a press release from police.

Both men are deceased. The adult female was transported to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening physical injuries, according to the press release. Details are limited right now, but speed was a possible factor in addition to the vehicle traveling in the incorrect lane.

“It is difficult to put into words how saddened we are at such a time. Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, as well as the surviving driver,” Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said.

There appears to be no physical damage to the bridge, Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

