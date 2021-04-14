 Skip to main content
Two men killed in Russell Street Bridge collision identified
Russell Street Bridge

Two men killed in Russell Street Bridge collision identified

Emergency lights

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the two men killed in a fatal collision on the Russell Street Bridge.

They are Scott Orr, 53, and Paul Dennis, 38, both of Missoula, according to news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Our heart-felt condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time,” the news release said.

Police responded to a head-on collision on Saturday evening at the north end of the Russell Street Bridge. A southbound vehicle with the two men was traveling in the northbound lane on Russell Street when their vehicle collided with a northbound car occupied by a woman, according to a Missoula police press release.

The woman was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

