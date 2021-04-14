Two men killed in Russell Street Bridge collision identified

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the two men killed in a fatal collision on the Russell Street Bridge.

They are Scott Orr, 53, and Paul Dennis, 38, both of Missoula, according to news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Our heart-felt condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time,” the news release said.

Police responded to a head-on collision on Saturday evening at the north end of the Russell Street Bridge. A southbound vehicle with the two men was traveling in the northbound lane on Russell Street when their vehicle collided with a northbound car occupied by a woman, according to a Missoula police press release.

The woman was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

