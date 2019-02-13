Two men from Missoula have been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly spray-painting swastikas and "White Power" on a Broadway Street motel Tuesday.
Joshua Dyslin, 20, and Justus Miller, 37, were reportedly seen by a witness spray painting the images, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Wednesday. He said they told police they were transients.
The witness reported the vandalism at approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. When the officer arrived, the suspects were seen walking in the area. After interviewing Dyslin and Miller and collecting other evidence, they were charged with the misdemeanors.
By late afternoon on Tuesday, the swastikas, "White Power" message, a circle-A anarchy symbol and several crosses were still posted on the Colonial Motel's buildings facing Broadway Street, a busy Missoula roadway.
The vandalism came on the same day residents of Missoula's Lewis and Clark neighborhood, on the opposite side of the town, found anti-Semitic flyers on their properties, seemingly left there overnight.
Missoula police issued a statement later on Wednesday announcing the department was working with the University of Montana Police Department, where another round of flyers was found on parked cars, to determine if the literature constitutes a crime and to identify those involved in the distribution.
Anyone with information regarding the flyers is asked to contact MPD Detective Devin Erickson at (406) 552-6291.