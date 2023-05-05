Two men were arraigned in Missoula U.S. District Court this week following allegations that they attempted to coerce minors into sex. One of the men is suspected of sex-trafficking minors.

Cody A. Harrington, 29, from Missoula, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and sex-trafficking of children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in the press release.

Charles L. Isaacson, 62, of Seeley Lake, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal court documents allege that on Nov. 2, 2022, Harrington used the internet to entice a person under 18 years old to engage in sexual activity. Beginning in the summer of 2019 and lasting until January 2020, Harrington is accused of trafficking the first survivor, who was under 18, for commercial sex purposes.

Between August 2020 and September 2022, court documents allege Harrington trafficked a second minor, also for commercial sex. The charges stem from incidents suspected to have happened in Missoula County.

Court documents in Isaacson’s case allege that in the fall of 2022, he used the internet to entice a minor into sexual activity. He is also accused of receiving and viewing sexually explicit materials involving children between December 2021 and October 2022.

Court documents didn't make it clear if the two men's cases are connected.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Harrington and Isaacson each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

Both men are in custody pending future court dates.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.