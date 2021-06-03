Two Missoula men sentenced to federal prison for possessing, distributing meth

Two Missoula men were sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for meth trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Dylan Roy Mace, 29, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison for meth trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mace pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to buying and selling large amounts of methamphetamine in Flathead and Missoula counties, the release said. His time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials allege that over the course of about a year, beginning in November 2019, Mace and others conspired to distribute meth, according to court documents. Officials began investigating Mace after being tipped off that he was distributing ounces of the substance with a partner, Leon Kavis.

Kavis has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy crime and is awaiting sentencing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators learned from individuals that Mace sold meth and received one-pound deliveries of the drug on a weekly basis, court documents said. He and Kavis had received up to 14 pounds of meth, equivalent to 50,736 doses.