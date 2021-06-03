Two Missoula men sentenced to federal prison for possessing, distributing meth

Two Missoula men were sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for meth trafficking charges.
U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.
Dylan Roy Mace, 29, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison for meth trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Mace pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to buying and selling large amounts of methamphetamine in Flathead and Missoula counties, the release said. His time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.
Officials allege that over the course of about a year, beginning in November 2019, Mace and others conspired to distribute meth, according to court documents. Officials began investigating Mace after being tipped off that he was distributing ounces of the substance with a partner, Leon Kavis.
Kavis has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy crime and is awaiting sentencing.
Investigators learned from individuals that Mace sold meth and received one-pound deliveries of the drug on a weekly basis, court documents said. He and Kavis had received up to 14 pounds of meth, equivalent to 50,736 doses.
The pair operated out of a location in East Missoula. Officials intercepted a package containing about five pounds of the substance that was scheduled to be delivered to the East Missoula location, according to court documents.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Missoula Police Department.
Also on Wednesday, Demetrius Demon McVay-Hite, 36, was sentenced to 100 months in federal for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
McVay-Hite, of Missoula, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 26. He both possessed and distributed the drug from April 2019 to May 2020, court documents said. In March 2020, Missoula police officers executed a search warrant on McVay-Hite’s Missoula hotel room and found over an ounce of the substance.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Missoula Police Department, the release said.
The two cases are not related.