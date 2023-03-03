The president and vice president of the Flathead chapter of the Pagan's Motorcycle group were arrested in connection to a massive brawl earlier this month.

Michael A. Murphy was identified by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and federal agents as the president of the group, and Kyle M. Johnson as the vice president of the chapter.

On Feb. 11, a roughly 50-person fight broke out at the Majestic Valley Arena. On Feb. 28, Flathead law enforcement went to a Kalispell residence to contact Murphy for an active parole violation and warrant for his arrest, the press release stated. Murphy allegedly ran from officers but was arrested shortly after.

According to the release, several other people were at the house and obeyed officers' directions. Johnson reportedly remained at the house and at first didn't follow authorities' commands. After 30 minutes, he came out of the residence. He was on probation and had several active warrants for his arrest.

One officer was injured during the arrest, the release stated.

"Authorities first learned of the club after several individuals displaying the club's 'colors' (uniform decals) were involved in an assault on Feb. 11, 2023, at the Majestic Valley Arena," the release stated. The fight is still under investigation.

Both Murphy and Johnson are in custody at the Flathead jail with court dates scheduled for next week.

The Pagan's have a documented history of initiating violence across the U.S.

On Feb. 3 of this year, the leader of the Pagan’s club was sentenced to 900 months in prison on federal drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.

In 2021, two Pagan’s members were indicted in New Jersey for allegedly shooting at members of Hells Angels, a rival biker gang known to frequent Montana.