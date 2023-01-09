Two more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana

A former graduate student and former employee of the University of Montana were named as plaintiffs in a sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the college involving over 70 current and former employees.

The newest plaintiffs include Jacki Hedtke, who served as the assistant director for operations at the Adams Center from July 2006 to 2013, and Laura John, who was a graduate student and UM employee between 2006 to 2011. There are now 18 plaintiffs in the suit.

For the first six years of her employment, Hedtke said she enjoyed her time managing upkeep, safety, budgets, staffing, events and other day-to-day operations. That all changed after a male director for the Adams Center was hired in 2012, according to court documents.

While working under the new director, Hedtke was allegedly belittled and her feedback was often dismissed. At one point, she was tasked with working a 36-hour shift and suggested an alternative solution, which was denied, court documents say.

Additionally, Hedtke claims that the male supervisor retaliated against her after learning that she is a lesbian and ultimately her contract was not renewed in 2013 after the job description for the position changed.

The shift in job description included tasks she was not certified to complete or were previously the responsibility of outside vendors, and the candidate was required to attend all athletic events. Court documents state that the job description ultimately “favored male candidates to fill the position” and that a male was ultimately hired to replace Hedtke.

John, the other new plaintiff joining the suit, was admitted to the university as a graduate student in clinical psychology seeking a doctorate degree in 2006, when she also began as an employee.

She was part of the Indians Into Psychology (InPsych) federal grant program, which seeks to train Native American psychologists. John was a single mother of young children during her time at UM.

“While at UM, it became clear that to successfully navigate the Department of Psychology and graduate, women could not be outspoken or challenge the department,” court documents say.

When John did speak out against areas of the department that were not in compliance with the InPsych funding mandates, she was “minimized, diminished, yelled at, manipulated and shamed” by the director of clinical training and other faculty in psychology, who were all men, according to the suit.

Five years into the program she was denied entrance into the doctorate program and accrued “significant student debt” and limited options to further pursue her degree.

“The chair informed Ms. John that she was ‘not Ph.D material’ and would not receive her Ph.D from UM,” court documents say. “The chair had decided for Ms. John that she could only pursue and receive a master’s degree.”

John also alleges that the chair denied her entrance to the doctorate program because her progress was slower than her peers. Court documents state that her pace in the program did not significantly differ from the pace of other students, though it was slower due to being a single mother.

“Effectively, Ms. John was punished for being a single mother, and seeking accommodations and time to be a successful graduate student,” court documents say. “As a result of this denial of candidacy, Ms. John lost employment and income opportunities that required her to be a Ph.D candidate.”

The Title IX suit was initially filed last August by three former and one current university employee and alleges that UM and the Montana University System fostered and encouraged a culture that resulted in unequal treatment of female employees. The original plaintiffs in the suit include Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees. The plaintiffs are represented by Hillary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

In October, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris denied class action certification in the suit as the plaintiffs for not meeting the proper requirements and they did not demonstrate the university’s liability “is subject to common proof.”

“Even after a year of litigation, there continues to be no evidence that supports the Plaintiffs’ class claims,” said Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications, when class action was denied. “This holds true despite the months of discovery and litigation that Plaintiffs have pursued.”