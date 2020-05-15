Two mountain lion sightings reported in Missoula city limits

A Missoula police officer on patrol spotted a mountain lion near the intersection of Wyoming and Inez streets at about 4:40 a.m. Friday, according to the police department.
The sighting is the second this week for the area, which includes a busy thoroughfare over the nearby Clark Fork River and several blocks of residential housing. It's so far unknown if they are the same mountain lion, although the locations of the two sightings are less than a mile apart.
The first was spotted near the intersection of River Road and Curtis Street, according to an MPD Facebook post on Friday. A motorist spotted the big cat crossing the road at about 10:15 p.m., Sgt. Travis Welsh said.
On Friday morning, Abby Margolis was walking with a stroller through the neighborhood near Inez. She babysits in the area, but has also heard of mountain lion sightings in the Pattee Creek area where she runs. This is Missoula, after all, and folks living in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, among others, are less than surprised at a bear snooping around the trash cans.
"It's a little concerning," Margolis said about the sightings. "But I'm used to it."
Vivaca Crowser, a spokesperson with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Friday there's nothing unusual about a mountain lion passing through, especially where these two sightings were reported.
"It's pretty typical to see animals of all types cross through the river corridor through town," Crowser said. "If it is a lion that's staying in the area for some reason, maybe it has a deer kill cached somewhere and not leaving. That's something we would want to respond to and maybe move the lion. If it's just been there a couple days, it's not really a huge concern."
Crowser said making the report to FWP in a timely fashion is important so the wildlife agency has a chance to track the critter. When multiple reports of a lion occur in a neighborhood, like this one, Crowser said residents should be mindful of keeping their pets inside at night, when mountain lions are typically on the move. If you see a lion, Crowser said the best move is to stop and give it some space; more than likely the mountain lion will move away. Attacks by big cats are extremely rare, Crowser said.
"They don't really want to see us, either," she said.
Crowser asked anyone who sees a mountain lion in town to call 1-800-TIP-MONT, where dispatch will direct calls to the local game warden.
