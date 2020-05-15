Two mountain lion sightings reported in Missoula city limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Missoula police officer on patrol spotted a mountain lion near the intersection of Wyoming and Inez streets at about 4:40 a.m. Friday, according to the police department.

The sighting is the second this week for the area, which includes a busy thoroughfare over the nearby Clark Fork River and several blocks of residential housing. It's so far unknown if they are the same mountain lion, although the locations of the two sightings are less than a mile apart.

The first was spotted near the intersection of River Road and Curtis Street, according to an MPD Facebook post on Friday. A motorist spotted the big cat crossing the road at about 10:15 p.m., Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

On Friday morning, Abby Margolis was walking with a stroller through the neighborhood near Inez. She babysits in the area, but has also heard of mountain lion sightings in the Pattee Creek area where she runs. This is Missoula, after all, and folks living in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, among others, are less than surprised at a bear snooping around the trash cans.

"It's a little concerning," Margolis said about the sightings. "But I'm used to it."