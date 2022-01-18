Two new Middle Eastern restaurants open under one roof in Missoula

Two new restaurants and a market offering Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare are opening under one roof in Missoula.

The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.

They opened for the first time on Saturday. Ragheef will serve up their Arabic flatbread and manakeesh (flatbread with toppings like cheese, vegetables, meat and spices) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Kamoon will serve up things like shawarma, falafel, kebabs and baklava in the evenings. Right now they're opening from 4-7 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesday through Thursday (closed Monday) and from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

They say they may change the menu and change hours in the future as they adapt to what customers want.

Ammar Omar runs Kamoon food truck with his cousin Wisam Omar and other family members. He’s always planned on having a brick-and-mortar restaurant, he said.

“It’s time now after four years to open a restaurant,” he said. “It was just hard to start a restaurant, with all the financial things. So we start from small things. And this is the plan now. We are ready.”

He believes they are the only restaurant in Montana serving fresh shawarma — thin-sliced beef or chicken that's been marinated and spiced — every day. The meat is kept hot on a rotating spit during the day.

"Everything is authentic," Wisam Omar, Ammar's cousin, added. "Ammar is using, I don't know, around 12 different spices in the shawarma. Everything is made from scratch."

Omar and his family are originally from Iraq, but fled the war and spent 12 years in the United Arab Emirates waiting to be granted permission to come to the United States because he worked for an American company. Finally, he and his family were allowed to come to Missoula in 2017, and that’s when he started a small stand selling food at the farmers markets.

“I slowly made some customers, built customers and made some relationships,” Omar recalled. “And we just introduced our food to the Montana people because they are not familiar with the Arabic foods, you know, the cuisine.”

Soon after that, he started his food truck. Then in 2021, he and his sister Zena Omar and other family members started the Ragheef food truck.

He’s excited for the location, which is in a fast-developing part of Missoula. The city has released a final draft of a master plan for the West Broadway area and lots of redevelopment in the neighborhood is anticipated in the future.

“It’s not easy to find a location in Missoula so we start small,” Omar said. “Maybe we’ll expand in the future.”

For now, the restaurant offers much more space and warmth for food-prepping and serving.

“It’s hard to work in the winter in the trailer,” he said. “Now it is better and easy so now we can give more quality care to food and more variety to food.”

They don’t expect everything to run 100% smoothly in the first week, but they’re promising everything will be improved within a few weeks.

Wisam is helping to run Kamoon in the evenings.

"Having two restaurants under one roof is a very new concept for Missoula, and right now we are the only ones doing it," he said.

They’ll also have a small halal (Arabic for “permissible”) market inside the restaurant.

“We’ll have halal products and vegetarian products and we’ll sell them to the community and we use them,” Omar explained. “There is many families traveling long distances, six hours, to go to Idaho and Washington to find their groceries but it’s (the) first time to put one here in Missoula, Montana.”

Ammar Omar said the store will save local immigrant families from having to travel long distances, but it will also allow locals to try Arabic spices like za’atar.

“Even us, our raw material like tahini, it’s not easy to find here,” he said. “That’s why we’re providing everything and making it available in Montana.”

