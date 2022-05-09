Two officers injured in altercation with teen

Missoula Police Department officers were injured responding to reported break-in at a building in the 500 block of Front Street on Sunday.
According to a police department release, officers located a 17-year-old male in the old Western Montana Clinic building. As they were taking the male into custody, the 17-year-old assaulted two officers. The teen was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.
The two injured officers went to a local hospital for care of non-life-threatening injuries and they have since been released.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.