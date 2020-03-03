Two pedestrians died after separate vehicle collisions

Two Montana men died this week after separate vehicle collisions, one on Tuesday in Missoula and the other Sunday south of Pablo, according to law enforcement authorities.

In Missoula, a 63-year-old man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning on West Broadway, Missoula police said.

The suspected driver left the scene in what a witness described as a white Pontiac Grand Am, police said. The vehicle and the 34-year-old man driving it were located in the 5800 block of Sandpiper Drive, Missoula police Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a news release.

"MPD detectives are conducting an interview with the driver at the Missoula Police Department," Welsh said late Tuesday morning. No further updates were available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Welsh did not release the identity of the victim, saying only that he was a 63-year-old man. Police responded to a 6:40 a.m. call about the crash. The body was found in the roadway, Welsh said. At press time, no additional information was available about the status of the driver.