Two people in custody following reported Wye residence break-in

Two men are in custody following a reported home break-in near the Wye early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a homeowner at the 9000 block of Tucker Lane alerted law enforcement about seeing two people on their home's security camera while the owners were out of town, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies confirmed one man was in the house.

Deputies entered via a garage door and confronted two suspects in the garage. They retreated into the house, the press release stated, and barricaded themselves inside while ignoring surrender orders from law enforcement.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, SWAT from Missoula City and the Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded with tactical equipment.

Six hours later, at about 9:30 a.m., the two suspects were arrested without further incident.