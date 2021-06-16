Two plead not guilty in connection with Arden Pepion case

In a May 28 interview with the Missoulian, Vielle confirmed he was with Arden the night she went missing. The two of them had spent time together beforehand, he said, and on the evening of April 22 had gone to the Two Medicine area near Joe Show East to hang out and so he could practice shooting.

He noticed Arden was missing while he was reloading his gun, he said. After looking around, he saw footprints of hers leading toward the river starting about 40 to 50 yards from where the water was.

Vielle and his girlfriend, Higgins, searched for several hours, and then his girlfriend called law enforcement to report her disappearance, he said.

Bail was set at $600 for Vielle’s child neglect charge and $1,000 for the negligent endangerment charge. Bail was set at $1,000 for Higgins’ accountability charge.

The maximum sentence for a negligent endangerment charge is nine months of incarceration, and the child neglect charge carries a sentence of up to 15 days of incarceration. An accountability charge carries up to a maximum of one year of incarceration.

The two posted bail on June 14.

Vielle and Higgins were represented by the Blackfeet Public Defenders Office. Their trial is scheduled for Sept. 15.

