At least two members of the Montana Board of Regents have reimbursed the state for expenses a legislative audit recently deemed a misuse of state funds.
Regent Bob Nystuen sent Commissioner Clay Christian a personal check for $451.80 to repay lodging when the regents met immediately before the weekends of Cat-Griz football games in 2017 and 2018. On Friday, Nystuen said he hopes to avoid these types of findings for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education in the future.
“I will fully work with the Commissioner’s Office and the Board of Regents to address every finding in this legislative audit and, second, define any policies and parameters for travel and items for potential reimbursement by the state,” he said.
Current Regent Chair Casey Lozar also repaid funds.
The Commissioner’s Office is the administration hub for the Montana University System and the Board of Regents, which governs the system.
Audit findings, described as “embarrassing” by at least one lawmaker, identified improper expenses such as excessive hotel stays when meetings preceded Cat-Griz football games, a chartered flight, and inadequate controls on some funds and office functions.
Friday in response to an earlier request by the Missoulian, Montana legislative auditor Angus Maciver provided the names of the public officials who had misspent state and federal funds. The list included Commissioner Christian, multiple deputy commissioners, former board Chair Fran Albrecht, and some other members of the Board of Regents.
According to the auditor:
- Christian took the chartered flight from Helena to Glasgow, Montana, in June 2018, costing the General Fund $3,881 more than it would have cost to make the trip via car.
- Christian and then-Board of Regents Chair Albrecht flew round-trip from Missoula to Billings in April 2018, renting two cars, incurring airport fees, and costing the General Fund $1,000 more than the “most economical” mode of travel would have. Albrecht earlier said regents are unpaid and their travel costs are “minor when you realize the amount of effort and resources” they devote to their roles. She also earlier said she appreciated the commissioner's offer to strengthen oversight.
- Joe Thiel, director of academic policy and research, flew from the United Kingdom to Denver on a Commissioner’s Office-purchased ticket in January 2018, at a cost of $1,032, $200 more than necessary.
- Several Commissioner’s Office staff and regents billed the state for lodging the weekend of the 2017 and 2018 Cat-Griz football games, costing $2,100 the first year and $1,518 the second. The audit identified problems both years. It identified John Cech, former deputy commissioner for academic and student affairs, as well as Lozar and Nystuen in second-night stays in 2018 that it termed an "abuse of state resources."
Christian took the commissioner’s post in 2012 after serving as chair of the Board of Regents. In recent years, Christian and his colleagues at the Commissioner’s Office have pushed for belt-tightening at the University of Montana.
Friday, he said the need for fiscal prudence is system-wide.
“We call upon everyone, including our own office, to be as efficient and effective with state resources as we can,” Christian said.
At a Legislative Audit Committee hearing Tuesday where lawmakers pressed Christian to improve his office’s spending practices, the commissioner also said he himself was disappointed in the outcome. He pledged to adopt the report’s recommendations.
Nystuen also said the missteps would not take place again.
“I felt bad that this was a legislative audit finding, and I want to make it right with the state of Montana, and clearly I’ll never do this again,” said Nystuen.
As a member of the Board of Regents, Nystuen attended the meetings that they held the Friday mornings before the Cat-Griz football game in 2017 and 2018. Both years, he stayed the night afterwards. In 2018, he also stayed Saturday night.
“The Regents were asked to attend breakfasts on Saturday morning, both in Bozeman and Missoula,” Nystuen said, explaining why he considered it reasonable for the state to cover his stays. The audit did note “community engagement” events held on Saturday morning, but questioned whether they amounted to “significant work-related events.”
“There certainly has been precedent about regents staying in hotel rooms on or around the regents’ meetings each November,” he said. “This is the first time those hotel rooms were cited by the legislative auditors as being against state travel policy.”
The audit report made seven recommendations to the Board of Regents. It emphasized the need for the office to document its spending and to better justify its outlays. For instance, Thiel’s airline ticket from the United Kingdom to Colorado was knocked out of compliance because documentation of approval was not provided by the department head, as required by state law. Christian’s intra-state flights lacked proof that they were the most economical mode of travel.
“We need to do a better job making a business case for them, and we will,” Christian said. A new office policy for catered meal expenditures is set to take effect July 1. His office has stated its commitment to adopt the rest of the recommendations by the end of the year. Christian could not recall reimbursing the state for any of his expenditures listed in the audit.