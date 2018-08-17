Two people made it safely out of a business building that burned from the basement up into the garage early Friday morning.
Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said in a release Friday that a caller had alerted the fire department to a burning tree next to the building. Firefighters who arrived on scene found the blaze coming from the basement, reaching out to the building's exterior and catching the nearby trees.
The fire was reported at approximately 2:49 a.m. The address of the building involved matches that of Farrside Sign on the 1500 block of South Avenue.
Firefighters quickly put the burn out and conducted a primary search of the building, where two people living in the basement had made it out; one was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Early estimates put the reported property damage total at $175,000 and the property saved at $200,000.
Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Police, North Western Energy and Missoula Emergency Services all responded to the scene.
The fire remains under investigation at this time, Brandt said in the release.