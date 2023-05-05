The Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire and a separate wildland fire on Thursday.

At 3:10 p.m., fire officials posted on social media that a wildfire broke out along I-90, near mile marker 66. At 7:26 p.m., they posted again that the fire was under control and crews were working on clean-up efforts. The blaze burned about 2 acres.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the fire department posted about a structure fire near the Huson area. In an update just a few minutes later, the department said firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire and were working to extinguish lingering flames. Crews left the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Recent lightning and thunderstorms around western Montana coupled with record-setting warm spring temperatures pose the risk of wildfires. Earlier this week, a wildfire broke out southeast of Hamilton. Forest officials suspect it was started by a lighting strike.