Two people were transported to the hospital in Missoula Wednesday evening after a crash that briefly closed traffic on Highway 93 south of Lolo.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tamra Winchell said the reported injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

An SUV turning left onto Highway 93 from Old Highway 93 reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a southbound Mazda pickup, Winchell said. Law enforcement received a report of the crash at 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the Mazda pickup was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the SUV driver went to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Winchell said.

Northbound traffic was temporarily blocked, while southbound traffic was rerouted, although both lanes had reopened approximately an hour later.

