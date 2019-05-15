Two people were transported to the hospital in Missoula Wednesday evening after a crash that briefly closed traffic on Highway 93 south of Lolo.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tamra Winchell said the reported injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
An SUV turning left onto Highway 93 from Old Highway 93 reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a southbound Mazda pickup, Winchell said. Law enforcement received a report of the crash at 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the Mazda pickup was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the SUV driver went to the hospital in a personal vehicle, Winchell said.
Northbound traffic was temporarily blocked, while southbound traffic was rerouted, although both lanes had reopened approximately an hour later.