The City of Missoula's Public Works and Mobility Department will be replacing two water mains in the coming weeks. The project is scheduled to begin March 13, weather permitting.

Work will take place on both East Central and East Sussex avenues between Hilda and Maurice Avenues as well the area around South Second Street West and Cottonwood Street. Both projects will involve street closures and detours.

The water main work on East Central and East Sussex avenues involves replacing approximately 3,000 feet of 77-year-old, thin-walled pipe that is in poor condition and requires replacement. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

On South Second Street West and Cottonwood Street, nearly 2,000 feet of 6-inch pipe will be replaced. This pipe was originally installed in 1914. The anticipated completion for this project is July 11.

Blocks where excavation work is taking place will be closed to all traffic, but local access will be allowed once trenches are filled. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

These projects were initiated through Missoula Water's Leak Detection Program, through which employees identify leaking mains using a listening device on fire hydrants to identify noise coming from the pipes.

Replacing these segments of main will reduce water loss and improve water service reliability. In addition, replacing old water main pipe reduces Missoula Water's energy usage and related costs because the pumps that move water through the pipes will not operate continuously to pump water that leaks from the system before reaching customers.

For more project information and maps, visit ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects. This page will be updated throughout the construction process. For general questions about these projects, contact Andy Schultz, city engineer for utilities, at 406-552-6758 or SchultzA@ci.missoula.mt.us.