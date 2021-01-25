Two-way traffic: Missoula looks to convert one-way downtown streets

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There just hasn’t been any money to do this project,” Buchanan said. “It’s an investment trying to bring funding into this project. We need something tangible that will make us competitive for infrastructure funding.”

The two streets move through three separate Urban Renewal Districts, where the new property taxes from projects built since they were formed goes back into those districts instead of the city’s general fund. Buchanan said there’s enough money to fund a construction design, which she said could cost a couple hundred thousand dollars. However, she said there’s not enough money in the districts to fund the actual construction.

In 2014, the MRA spent roughly $120,000 on a feasibility study about modifying the two streets. That allowed the Montana Department of Transportation to sign off on the project and also allowed the MRA to not pay for any infrastructure that would have to later be ripped out if the conversion ever happened. The new money would pay for construction design documents.

Buchanan said the city is hoping for much higher property tax revenue from the Front Street Urban Renewal District in the next few years as property taxes from new hotels and restaurants start coming in.