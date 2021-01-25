Two-way traffic: Missoula looks to convert one-way downtown streets

Believing that the new administration of President Joseph Biden will usher in federal construction money, city officials in Missoula have taken another step toward trying to convert Front Street and Main Street in downtown Missoula from one-way to two-way streets.
Last Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved sending out a request for proposals for construction design to complete the long-sought-after project.
“There has been a lot of speculation that, with the incoming leadership on the federal level, there is likely to be a major infrastructure bill within the first 100 days under the new administration,” explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan to the board. “Missoula, like most cities, has many unmet infrastructure needs which have no identified funding sources. One of those projects is the conversion of Front and Main streets to two-way traffic. This project has been one of the highest priority projects identified in the two downtown master plans, going back to 2009.”
City officials and downtown businesses have long believed that the current configuration of Front and Main is confusing to tourists and unfamiliar locals alike, dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists and is a detriment to commerce. West Front Street, in particular, has segments of two-way traffic that suddenly convert to one-way traffic and then back to two-way again, all within a four-block segment.
Melanie Brock, a member of the MRA board, has long advocated for the conversion. She noted that pedestrians might look the wrong way while crossing, not knowing it's a one-way. Or, tourists in cars might be barreling down the streets the wrong way.
“I’m so happy to vote yes on this,” she said. “This is the best investment we can make in downtown Missoula for the next 20 years. I’m so excited about this.”
Hanna Moorman is a tattoo artist at Bound By Glory Tattoo at 111 W. Main Street, right on the intersection of Main and Higgins. She said she often sees cars going the wrong way on Main Street.
“We hear honking all the time,” she said. “People are always going the wrong way, especially out-of-towners in the summer. It’s a pretty random one-way.”
In 2016, Brock estimated that the conversion would cost about $5 million. Buchanan noted that the project just doesn’t have any source of funding unless federal dollars come in. The goal of getting final construction design documents from an engineering firm, she said, would be to have a project that’s “shovel ready” in case federal officials are looking for infrastructure projects to fund.
“There just hasn’t been any money to do this project,” Buchanan said. “It’s an investment trying to bring funding into this project. We need something tangible that will make us competitive for infrastructure funding.”
The two streets move through three separate Urban Renewal Districts, where the new property taxes from projects built since they were formed goes back into those districts instead of the city’s general fund. Buchanan said there’s enough money to fund a construction design, which she said could cost a couple hundred thousand dollars. However, she said there’s not enough money in the districts to fund the actual construction.
In 2014, the MRA spent roughly $120,000 on a feasibility study about modifying the two streets. That allowed the Montana Department of Transportation to sign off on the project and also allowed the MRA to not pay for any infrastructure that would have to later be ripped out if the conversion ever happened. The new money would pay for construction design documents.
Buchanan said the city is hoping for much higher property tax revenue from the Front Street Urban Renewal District in the next few years as property taxes from new hotels and restaurants start coming in.
Board members Tasha Jones and Nancy Moe wanted to know if the project is supported by downtown businesses and whether there is opposition to the idea.
Buchanan said downtown businesses support the project, but many residents of the Kiwanis Park area are concerned about getting in and out of traffic on Front Street if it’s converted. She said addressing that issue will have to be a “top priority” and there will be lots of public outreach.
City Council member Bryan von Lossberg, who along with Heidi West represents Ward 1 where Kiwanis Park is located, sent a message through City Council member Gwen Jones asking to make sure Kiwanis residents got the opportunity to have a say.
Buchanan said addressing neighborhood concerns will be “front and center” as the project moves forward.
After hearing that, Gwen Jones said she supports the idea.
“I’m very much in favor of Front and Main conversion,” she said, after getting assurances that the concerns of residents would be heard. “This is wonderful.”