Separate car wrecks on Friday killed two people in Lincoln and Missoula counties.

At 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon in Missoula, a Chevrolet Traverse was headed north on Cote Lane. In it was an 34-year-old woman, who was driving, and an 11-year-old boy. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

The second car, a Ford truck, had two people inside, ages 41 and 14. It was driving south on Mullan Road toward Missoula. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the report, and the Ford collided with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet went into a ditch, where it tipped and rolled. The Ford came to a rest on top of it, the report stated. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. Roads conditions were dry.

The driver of the Chevrolet was dead when first responders arrived, and the 11-year-old passenger was brought to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for his injuries. Both are listed as Missoula residents.

The people in the Ford were uninjured. They were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Just an hour after the Missoula wreck at 5:27 p.m., a Libby woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

A highway patrol report states a Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Highway 56 near Troy. It was making a left turn onto a private road. A Jeep Wrangler came over the crest of a hill and hit the front end of the driver’s side of the Silverado, the report stated. The Jeep went off the side of the road, rolling and flipping multiple times.

The driver and passenger were ejected. Neither were wearing physical restraints, according to the report. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was transported via helicopter to Logan Health in Kalispell but died from her injuries. She was the passenger.

The Jeep was also carrying three children, ages 7, 8 and 9. They were all wearing seat belts, and only the 9-year-old was injured.

The Silverado had one person inside, a 77-year-old man from Troy. He was wearing a seat belt and was not harmed.

Alcohol, drugs and speed were not listed as suspected factors on the crash report.