As our nation gears up to celebrate Women’s History Month & International Women’s Day, the U.S. Army Women’s Foundation will recognize extraordinary Army Women by inducting the 2019 class of Army women into the Army Women’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, March 7, on Capitol Hill. The ceremony takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.
BG (Ret) Colleen McGuire will be one of these extraordinary Army Women who will be inducted. BG McGuire was the Commanding General of the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command and the 13th Provost Marshal General, the first woman to hold either position. Brigadier General McGuire was also the first female to be commandant of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. McGuire assumed her last command on January 14, 2009. She has served as Director of the Senior Leader Development Office, Office of the Chief of Staff, and led the Army Suicide Prevention Task Force. She was commissioned in 1979 upon graduation from the University of Montana. In 2010 she was awarded the University of Montana Distinguished Alumni Award.
For more information, visit awfdn.org.