The No. 1 hospital in Montana sits right here in Missoula.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital was ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2019-20 rankings, released August 2019.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated 65 hospitals in the state but ranked just the top two. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was rated No. 2. Billings Clinic took the top spot in 2017 and 2018, according to the hospital’s website.
“Our goal is not to win awards, our goal is really to provide the great quality of care we provide,” St. Pat’s Executive Director Joyce Dombrouski said. “We’re pleased, of course.
“But we’re certainly not surprised.”
St. Patrick hospital was ranked nationally (No. 50) in pulmonology and lung surgery, and had “high performing” marks in the fields of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, and hip and knee replacement.
The hospital was ranked “average” at aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and lung cancer surgery.
Dombrouski said she wasn’t sure why those particular fields were noted as “high performing,” or why they ranked nationally in pulmonology and lung surgery.
“Why in particular … I’m not sure,” she said. “We are a magnet hospital, so we see a lot of points in every category.”
The U.S. News and World Report’s website said they changed their methodology this year, to better reflect patient satisfaction, how often patients go directly home after a hospital visit, and recommendations from hospital staff.
St. Patrick did rank highly in “willingness to recommend,” the only category in patient experience with a perfect score.
Dombrouski credited her staff and quality control board for focusing St. Pat’s on doing the best job they can in every field, regardless of the rankings.
Staff will provide even better service once they can move into their new building. Work on the building is scheduled to start this fall. The old Safeway lot on West Broadway will be home to a three-story parking garage and office space, for non-hospital-related services.
“It’s just created some really good energy internally,” Dombrouski said. “We’re bursting at the seams.”
The ceremonial groundbreaking for the building will take place in September, with a planned start date of Nov. 1 for construction.
St. Patrick does serve people from across western Montana, and into Idaho as well, Dombrouski said. However, they weren’t planning to try and track whether the No. 1 ranking brought more people to the hospital for service.
“It’s really what we try and do every day,” Dombrouski said. “I go back and forth between, ‘Well, of course we’re No. 1,’ and being proud of the validation by this objective agency.”