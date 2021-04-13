UM announces details of in-person commencement

The University of Montana announced it will hold two in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium this spring.

Morning and afternoon socially distanced commencement events are scheduled for Saturday, May 1 starting at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release.

The morning ceremony will include students in the College of Humanities & Sciences, College of Business and W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. Students from UM’s remaining colleges will take part in the afternoon ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Honorary doctorate recipient William “Bill” Franke will give the address at the 9 a.m. event, and Aislinn Roux, a three-time UM graduate and daughter of honorary doctorate recipient Bonnie Heavy Runner will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony, according to the release.

UM benefactor and businessman Franke will receive an honorary doctorate of business and the late Heavy Runner, a tribal court judge and advocate for Native American issues, will receive a posthumous honorary doctorate of law, the release said.

Only students who previously RSVP’d and their invited guests will be allowed to attend the ceremonies. Students are limited to four guests. Masks will be required at the events.