UM announces M-Trail renovations

So far, grants to fund about half of the $100,000 project have been secured from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Recreational Trails Program, REI, and Run Wild Missoula.

“The Run Wild Missoula board of directors was thrilled to be able to support this project,” said Tony Banovich, Run Wild’s executive director in a press release announcing the renovation. “This is a trail segment that is loved by our club members and the larger Missoula community. We strongly support the planned trail improvements and encourage others to contribute to this effort.”

In addition to improvements to steps and erosion, fencing will be repaired and replaced, and new retaining walls at the M will be put in, in addition to repairing existing ones, Marler said.

“There’s a retaining wall under each leg of the M. But it really needs more, and the existing ones shored up in a couple places. A few have buckled out and basically are serving no real function at this point,” she said.

The project managers are looking for volunteers on the morning of Friday, June 12, for hauling timbers up the trail, as well as on the following Monday and Tuesday mornings to remove the existing stairs at the main trailhead.