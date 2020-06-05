UM announces M-Trail renovations

The popular M Trail on Mount Sentinel is getting a facelift, including new retaining walls and replacing steps at the switchbacks, the University of Montana announced Friday.
The two-year plan to overhaul the trail is scheduled to begin next Friday, June 12, when volunteers will be needed to help haul timbers to the fifth switchback.
Marilyn Marler, UM’s natural areas specialist, will be leading the project, along with Steve Gaskill, UM emeritus professor of integrative physiology and athletic training. Marler said the much needed work to replace failing stairs and repair major erosion points will help improve the accessibility and safety of the trail.
“We installed stairs at a few switchbacks, but it’s eroded below them because the grade was so steep when the trail was originally built many decades ago,” she said. “Some of them are like 2-foot steps, which are just ridiculously high. That will be better. I feel the entrance is very underwhelming and kind of hard to find, so the bottom steps will be torn out and replaced with concrete, since the current ones are worn down to a point where they’re a hazard. But the rest will still be natural wood.”
The entrance steps will also be widened, as only about one person can fit up the narrow entrance stairs at a time. The current steps have been in place for about 20 years.
So far, grants to fund about half of the $100,000 project have been secured from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Recreational Trails Program, REI, and Run Wild Missoula.
“The Run Wild Missoula board of directors was thrilled to be able to support this project,” said Tony Banovich, Run Wild’s executive director in a press release announcing the renovation. “This is a trail segment that is loved by our club members and the larger Missoula community. We strongly support the planned trail improvements and encourage others to contribute to this effort.”
In addition to improvements to steps and erosion, fencing will be repaired and replaced, and new retaining walls at the M will be put in, in addition to repairing existing ones, Marler said.
“There’s a retaining wall under each leg of the M. But it really needs more, and the existing ones shored up in a couple places. A few have buckled out and basically are serving no real function at this point,” she said.
The project managers are looking for volunteers on the morning of Friday, June 12, for hauling timbers up the trail, as well as on the following Monday and Tuesday mornings to remove the existing stairs at the main trailhead.
“We had planned for a series of large community volunteer days this summer and fall, but unfortunately the COVID-19 crisis requires a different approach,” Marler said. “Instead, we are looking for small teams of volunteers — two to four people at a time — who are interested in taking on small projects under Dr. Gaskill’s mentorship.”
The UM Foundation is raising money for the rest of the renovation project and has installed a donation box at the trailhead for anyone looking to contribute.
When new concrete stairs are poured at the entrance, the trail will need to be closed for a couple of days, Marler said, but there will be advanced warning for the roughly 1,000 people who scale the three-quarter of a mile trail everyday.
“When we have a specific date, we’ll do a PSA,” she said. “We’ll be sure to plan accordingly because people love hiking that trail so much.”
Volunteers interested in pitching in can contact Steve Gaskill at steven.gaskill@umontana.edu
