UM attracts out-of-state students, but overall enrollment still falling

UM said it was able to retain 88% of its students between fall 2020 and spring 2021 and the school has touted retention rates as a signal for improvement.

“We’ve seen the retention rate grow by over 6% just in the last few years, so the students who are coming to the University of Montana are staying on campus and they’re staying all the way through graduation for the most part.”

Still, the Missoula flagship needs to recruit more students overall to lessen the impacts of continued drops in enrollment year after year.

"If you have fewer students, you collect less tuition revenue," said Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning for the Montana University System.

MUS is currently lobbying for increased funding in its proposed budget at the Montana Legislature. He said enrollment is one of the factors that goes into how much money is allocated to UM, but it's not the only decider.

"If you look at the amount of state dollars we’ve allocated to UM, it's been very consistent over the last six to eight years," Trevor said. "We’ve made a concerted effort to ensure that UM is receiving the appropriate amount of state appropriations needed to run their operations."