UM attracts out-of-state students, but overall enrollment still falling

The University of Montana saw a 7.3% drop in enrollment between last spring and this spring, with the Missoula flagship attributing the decrease to continued pains from the coronavirus pandemic and ripple effects from a smaller incoming freshman class this fall.
“When the pandemic impacts that major swing of new students coming in, it certainly has an impact that lasts across the entire academic year,” Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications, said of the data released Tuesday.
According to end-of-semester numbers, UM had a freshman class of 1,833 students this past fall, down from 2,133 in 2019. That trend holds true across the country as high school students made alternative plans post-graduation due to the pandemic.
National Student Clearinghouse reports show a 22% decline in enrollment from the national high school class of 2020 compared with the class of 2019.
While out-of-state and international enrollment of first-time freshmen each increased this spring compared with last spring at UM, in-state first-time freshmen dropped by 20%.
“It’s data that we’re going to dive into deeper as we learn more, but just across the board there’s less Montana high school students that enrolled in universities this year,” Kuntz said.
UM has struggled with enrollment for years. Since 2011, the campus has lost 37% of its student population counted by full-time equivalents, according to data from the Montana University System.
By comparison, the entire system lost 16% over the same period, and Montana State University–Bozeman has bucked the trend among campuses and gained nearly 15% since 2011.
Montana State University reported a 3.3% decline in spring enrollment numbers Tuesday, showing a head count of 15,048 students this year, down from 15,561 in spring 2020. The decrease is similar to what they saw in the fall, which it attributed to the pandemic.
In Missoula, UM was able to attract more out-of-state and international first-time freshmen, increasing those populations by 36% and 200% respectively, because of efforts made on campus to ensure multiple offerings in terms of class format, as well as a more “normal” college atmosphere, Kuntz said.
“We’re offering multiple modalities of learning — in-person classes, remote classes, a hybrid of the two — as well as maintaining that vibrant on-campus lifestyle,” he said. “We think that number certainly speaks to folks across the country seeing these efforts and gravitating towards the University of Montana.”
Offering multiple class formats is important during a pandemic because students choosing where they want to go to college now have to consider whether or not a school offers in-person learning, as many across the country remain fully remote.
“UM has transformed nearly every aspect of campus to best serve our students during the pandemic,” said UM President Seth Bodnar in a press release. “I am deeply grateful for the way our faculty and staff have risen to face the historic challenges of COVID-19 and have maintained a tireless commitment to our students’ success.”
UM reported 9% fewer full-time equivalents, or full-time students, at the Mountain Campus and Missoula College this spring compared with last, and undergraduate full-time students dropped by 12%. In total, there are 9,500 students enrolled at UM.
While overall enrollment at the Mountain Campus is down 4.5% from last spring, Missoula College took a bigger hit, with 21% fewer students.
“It’s something that we’re paying attention to because usually enrollment in our two-year colleges is counter-cyclical, so during a recession like we’re seeing right now, you see a rise in enrollment,” Kuntz said. “We certainly saw that during the Great Recession 10-plus years ago, but during this COVID recession, that just hasn’t been the case.”
Enrollment at two-year colleges is down nationwide, according to National Student Clearinghouse data, with a 21% drop at public two-year institutions like Missoula College. The research center said that number fell at a rate 20 times higher than pre-pandemic declines.
Graduate student enrollment and numbers for the law school at UM continue to be a bright spot, with increases of 1.5% and nearly 4% respectively between spring of 2020 and 2021.
Kuntz said unique research opportunities at UM have attracted more students to graduate programs.
“We have the COVID vaccine research going on at the Center of Translational Medicine, there’s really high-level climate change research going on that’s across the state measuring snowpack and the impacts of climate to that, there’s our wildlife management researchers who are looking at ecosystems and the trends of big game hunting,” Kuntz said. “The University of Montana has reemphasized and really built that research engine that we have here on campus. I think that’s attracted a lot of students to enroll in graduate school.”
Native American student enrollment is also up by 20% on the Mountain Campus compared with last spring.
UM said it was able to retain 88% of its students between fall 2020 and spring 2021 and the school has touted retention rates as a signal for improvement.
“We’ve seen the retention rate grow by over 6% just in the last few years, so the students who are coming to the University of Montana are staying on campus and they’re staying all the way through graduation for the most part.”
Still, the Missoula flagship needs to recruit more students overall to lessen the impacts of continued drops in enrollment year after year.
"If you have fewer students, you collect less tuition revenue," said Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning for the Montana University System.
MUS is currently lobbying for increased funding in its proposed budget at the Montana Legislature. He said enrollment is one of the factors that goes into how much money is allocated to UM, but it's not the only decider.
"If you look at the amount of state dollars we’ve allocated to UM, it's been very consistent over the last six to eight years," Trevor said. "We’ve made a concerted effort to ensure that UM is receiving the appropriate amount of state appropriations needed to run their operations."
In the last few years, Kuntz said UM has worked to attract more students, prioritizing academic advising to create opportunities for students to better plan their college path, and revamping student orientation to build a better support network when students first arrive on campus. They’ve also bolstered opportunities for students in terms of job placement.
“Most of all, we’re really focused on recapturing that vibrant on-campus atmosphere that we’ve seen with the ice skating rink and some of the other offerings that we’ve done to ensure that students can continue to have that unique university experience during the pandemic,” he said.
“In terms of recruiting new students to campus, we’ve made really important gains. A lot of those gains were muted by the pandemic, but we feel the foundational changes that we’ve made will help grow the university going forward hopefully when we’re on the other side of the pandemic.”
Trevor said it takes time for enrollment trends to shift and that UM's trend of increasing retention rates is a good sign for the future.
"A lot of indicators point in the right direction for UM," Trevor said. "I don't think people realize how long it takes for enrollment shifts to occur. It’s a multi-year process."