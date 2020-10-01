UM awarded $21M Army Corps contract to expand climate monitoring network

The expanded data set will also be a vital resource for researchers conducting studies into the future, Jencso said.

“This opens the door for many, many other opportunities. It’s the infrastructure upon which science questions can follow.”

The project will create upwards of 10 paid “boots on the ground” positions for UM undergraduate students every year.

“This provides a unique opportunity for students to not only get the basic curriculum and understanding in water resources and hydrology, but to get out into the field and have paid positions where they’re functioning as hydrologic technicians,” Jencso said. “That’s a key experience for future water resources professionals.”

Carly Andlauer, a senior finishing up a bachelor's degree in ecology restoration this semester, has already been working as a research associate soils analyst for the project since last fall. She works in the lab on campus, processing soil samples from the monitoring stations across the state.

"It's just a really unique position to be in," Andlauer said. "We've got so much going on and just so many samples to get through."

Andlauer said the lab work is important because it's giving her real-world experience as an undergrad.