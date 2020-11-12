UM bear sightings prompt relocation efforts

“It’s happened in years past at intervals,” Jonkel said, adding they see trends where during a period of time, there might be increased conflicts on campus and along the face of Mount Sentinel, and then it will wane for a year or two. “They have that ‘treat memory’ disappear from the population.”

This year, they’ve learned campus has some pretty yummy treats, traveling from East Missoula, Bonner, Milltown and the Rattlesnake after emptying bird feeders and gorging on pet food left outside in residential neighborhoods to feast on dumpsters near food and dining facilities on campus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What I think is going on is the bears were really shifting back and forth all summer between Grant Creek and Rattlesnake Creek,” Jonkel said, adding they had to work with residents in those areas all summer to take down bird feeders and secure garbage. “Those bears have now shifted over the top of Mount Jumbo and into East Missoula, Milltown and the Bonner area.”

There are some six to eight bears in all roaming the Hellgate Canyon area, Jonkel estimated, and those few seen on campus made their way up the Clark Fork or over Mount Sentinel to UM and beyond.

“We did capture one, but I think there’s still at least two, maybe three still that are visiting campus,” he said.