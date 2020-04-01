UM biochemistry professor making hand sanitizer

Rich Bridges has a doctorate in biochemistry from Cornell University, but there he was on Thursday using a power drill with an attachment to mix two simple ingredients into hand sanitizer.
"It's fun to be able to do something," he explained, wearing a white lab coat and pouring carefully measured proportions of glycerol and isopropyl alcohol into a big bucket at a lab on the University of Montana campus.
Bridges, a UM professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy's Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, got his course instruction done earlier this semester. Now he's got some free time, and he's got 2,000 empty bottles getting shipped to him. On Friday, he's planning on filling a bunch of them and distributing the goods to local firefighters and to the Missoula City-County Health Department as they continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic.
"My wife is a physician at the Cost Care clinics, and they take care of a lot of firemen," he said. "And one of the firemen said they were running low on hand sanitizer. So on my way into work, I stopped into the fire station and told them I could make some up."
Kelly Webster, chief of staff at the UM President's Office, helped Bridges order bulk quantities of the raw materials. The neurosciences lab in the Skaggs Building is currently empty, so he set up a space for mixing the alcohol and glycerol.
"I'm using 70% isopropyl," he explained. "The CDC recommends 70% for isopropyl and at least 60% for alcohol."
He made about 25 gallons of the viscous stuff earlier this week and distributed bulk jugs to firefighters, but he knows there's a need for smaller, individual-sized bottles. So he ordered a bulk quantity and hopes to funnel about 1,000 on Friday.
"It's not real high-tech here," he said, grinning and explaining how he's mostly improvising on everything except the proportion of the ingredients.
Other labs on campus donated equipment, he added, so it's a group effort. He's run into problems with the supply chain of course.
"Freaky things happen. One of the main suppliers of glycerol in Salt Lake City couldn't deliver because of the earthquake, so this came in from Texas," he said. "And one bottle company had bottles without caps, and another company had only caps but they were out of bottles."
Scott Whittenburg, UM's vice president for research and creative scholarship, said he's putting the material costs on a credit card right now and worrying about paying for it later. He said the UM community is working hard during the crisis.
"We have three groups that I'm aware of working on trying to make masks," he said. "We have a large research group working on vaccine development, and part of that is related to COVID-19. They have have a pretty good-sized set of funding coming in for that project so that will be exciting."
