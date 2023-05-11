University of Montana law student Carly Smiedala was one of the fastest high school runners in Montana state history — ranked eighth in the nation in the 800 meters during her senior year at Helena High School.

When it came time to pick a university, then, her options were wide open.

For a time, she considered the University of Alabama, but family circumstances changed her plans and led to a decision to stay in state.

“I didn’t apply to any Montana schools or talk to any of the Montana coaches because I always wanted to move out of state and pursue my dream of running in the SEC or the ACC,” said Smiedala, who soon worried her delay in applying might postpone starting college. “Most college athletes know the stress of signing day and the intensity that comes with the timing of scholarships.”

Not one to wait for events to unfold, Smiedala picked up the phone and called Brian Schweyen, then head coach of UM’s track and field program, and was soon offered a full scholarship to join the Griz.

“Coach Schweyen is the sole reason I had the opportunity to even continue my track career and education,” Smiedala said. “He immediately took me under his wing and guided me through the next chapter of my life, helping me become a champion on and off the track.”

That included breaking several records — one a 35-year-old mark in the 800 meters with a time of just over two minutes — and making the podium (or “placing”) in multiple Big Sky Conference championships.

“I felt like I was part of a big family at UM,” Smiedala said. “I found mentorship from many of my coaches and professors. They took me in and helped me become who I am today.”

Along with records in track, Smiedala earned a degree in psychology as an Academic All-Big Sky Conference student four years in a row.

Smiedala then went on to apply her academic skills, taking the LSAT and enrolling in UM’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

“I decided when I was about 8 years old that I wanted to become an attorney,” she said, “There’s just something about a powerful woman in a pantsuit.

“And, I think all along I also wanted to find a way to give people a voice who didn’t have one and help the people who are fighting with everything they have to be heard, but no one is listening,” she added.

Due to COVID-19, athletes were granted additional eligibility, and Smiedala attempted to balance being the first Griz student athlete to compete during law school. The transition from full-time athletics and undergrad student to full-time athletics and law school wasn’t easy.

“I had never been challenged academically like I was in law school,” said Smiedala. “Going to law school while putting my heart and soul into my sport was just not realistic.”

Smiedala’s athletic eligibility ended during her second year of law school. She took her last lap around the track and moved into a new phase of her life, applying her training discipline to studying law.

“In track, all I had to do was move my arms faster coming down the homestretch,” said Smiedala. “In law school I had to reevaluate how I study and learn and find out what it took for me to find balance with my academics and overall mental-emotional health post-track and field.

“Everything they go over in law school will show up on a test, in practice, or on the bar exam,” she added. “I would study flashcards while working out on the stair climber to stay focused.”

With practice Smiedala was able to adapt to the rigors of school. She made a plan, stuck to it and will graduate this semester with a law degree, as well as a master's in business administration.

Smiedala, who is focusing on criminal law and works in the domestic violence clinic at the law school, credits her supervising attorneys, Brandi Ries and Emily Lucas, for providing her with guidance and an experience incomparable to any other professional experience in her life so far.

“These are the women in the pantsuits who I have always wanted to be,” said Smiedala. “They are incredibly passionate and dominant women in the field of law.”

Smiedala’s perseverance and championship mindset is paying off. She is working at a local law firm and is preparing to take the state bar exam soon. She has multiple job offers and is excited to become a lawyer and continue to establish her professional identity.

“Law school has been life-changing for me. The perspective I have gained is something I hope to only build upon,” Smiedala said. “If there’s one thing I know, it's that the opportunity to continue my education has completely enriched my life, and that is not an opportunity that everyone has.”

Smiedala is grateful for all those who supported her in her studies and athletic life, most of all her mother, Amy Smiedala.

“My mom is my hero,” Smiedala said. “She is the definition of strength, case closed.”