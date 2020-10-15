UM, City of Missoula consider merging resources, services

“We might identify more of these chances to make better use of the assets that we all enjoy, and I got to tell you when university finances are in rough shape, figuring out those partnerships can start to temper some of that pain and damage and in some cases provide revenue streams that are new and largely sustainable in a community like ours,” Engen said.

Merging police enforcement and grounds maintenance are also ideas on the table.

“Does it really make sense for the university to have a greens crew and the city to have a greens crew?” Engen asked.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Faculty Senate member and chair of the Department of Public Administration and Policy Sara Rinfret agreed UM and the city should be sharing and growing together.

“Why don’t we merge resources? We're in budget constraints, why don’t we merge libraries, why don’t we merge police departments?”

“We can’t be seen as this little enclave across the Clark Fork (River). We actually have to be integrated with the community,” said Reed Humphrey, acting UM provost.

One of the collaborative ideas that seemed to be farther along in talks is UM’s possible use of the old library building downtown.