UM, City of Missoula consider merging resources, services

The University of Montana and City of Missoula are considering merging certain services and resources to better serve both institutions and help ease financial strains.
At a meeting of the UM Executive Committee of the Senate on Thursday, Mayor John Engen and President Seth Bodnar expressed desire to collaborate on things like land use planning, police enforcement, parking, library resources and road maintenance.
“The key opportunity that I think continues to exist for UM and the City of Missoula is joint planning,” Engen said.
Engen and Bodnar presented a range of ideas, from merging police departments and parking enforcement, to using city services for road and sidewalk maintenance on campus, to converting UM parking surface lots to parking buildings or even housing.
“Everywhere you see a surface parking lot on campus or in downtown Missoula, that is a waste of precious real estate and a waste of opportunity,” Engen said, using the large lot in front of the Adams Center as an example. “(The city has) experience in turning those surface lots into more and creating opportunity. How can we identify some of those surface lots and meet community needs and campus needs at the same time?”
Engen pointed out it’s no secret housing is a critical issue for Missoula, suggesting the surface lots could instead be used for residential development.
“We might identify more of these chances to make better use of the assets that we all enjoy, and I got to tell you when university finances are in rough shape, figuring out those partnerships can start to temper some of that pain and damage and in some cases provide revenue streams that are new and largely sustainable in a community like ours,” Engen said.
Merging police enforcement and grounds maintenance are also ideas on the table.
“Does it really make sense for the university to have a greens crew and the city to have a greens crew?” Engen asked.
Faculty Senate member and chair of the Department of Public Administration and Policy Sara Rinfret agreed UM and the city should be sharing and growing together.
“Why don’t we merge resources? We're in budget constraints, why don’t we merge libraries, why don’t we merge police departments?”
“We can’t be seen as this little enclave across the Clark Fork (River). We actually have to be integrated with the community,” said Reed Humphrey, acting UM provost.
One of the collaborative ideas that seemed to be farther along in talks is UM’s possible use of the old library building downtown.
“That’s a great opportunity for UM and the City of Missoula to talk about that move across the river and creating anything ranging from classroom space if that continues to be in demand to labs to who knows what,” Engen said. “The philosophy around whatever we do there will be people first.”
Bodnar pointed out there will likely be pushpack to some of these ideas.
“There’s a lot of constituencies that have a stake, so to speak, in having separate institutions,” he said.
While the discussions are preliminary and ongoing, Bodnar said making any moves is a question of timing and bandwidth.
“Some of these ideas are good ones that we’ve discussed and need to revisit, and I think there’s still more out there” Bodnar said. “I want to continue to think about it, and not just think about it, but talk about what this would look like.”
The Faculty Senate and Bodnar suggested creating a more formal working group to discuss any collaborative efforts between the city and university in more detail going forward.
