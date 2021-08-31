UM College of Health receives $679K to expand telehealth services for rural patients

The University of Montana College of Health will be able to expand its telehealth services through a second round of pandemic relief funds from the Federal Communications Commission.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced on Tuesday that just over $679,000 will be allocated to the college, which will allow it to purchase telemedicine kits that will expand services to those living in rural settings.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that telehealth services are more essential than ever for folks in rural Montana who often need to drive hours to access basic health care," Tester said in a news release. "I'm proud to have secured these resources for the University of Montana College of Health, which will be a game changer for our state's underserved communities that need it the most, and I will continue to aggressively hold the FCC accountable to ensure that Montana is never left behind."

This is the second round of funding to come to the program through the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards, which was established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

