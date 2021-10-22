UM computer science professor resigns amid Title IX investigation

A computer science professor at the University of Montana resigned from his position Friday afternoon after recently coming under fire for his controversial blog posts.
Rob Smith’s lawyer, Matthew Monforton of Bozeman, shared a statement on Twitter announcing his resignation and insinuated that the current Title IX investigation was not being handled objectively.
“Rather than lend legitimacy to an investigation that I believe is being conducted dishonestly and, in the interest of sparing my wife and children the need to endure another ‘investigation’ where merit is trumped by ideology, I am choosing to resign, effective today,” Smith wrote in the statement shared by Monforton.
Smith has been on paid leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.
He came under fire after the Montana Kaimin reported on Smith’s troubling statements from his blog and YouTube channel regarding gender, Muslims, underage girls and individuals who are LGBTQ.
The university has not confirmed the resignation, and has not indicated how Smith’s resignation will impact the investigation.
Smith joined the university as an associate professor in July 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was granted tenure in 2017. He has run a blog called “Upward Thought” since at least 2013.
Since his blog was brought to light students on campus have organized “Fire Rob Smith” social media pages and a website. About 150 students rallied in front of Main Hall on campus last week demanding the university fire Smith or for him to resign.