UM computer science professor resigns amid Title IX investigation

A computer science professor at the University of Montana resigned from his position Friday afternoon after recently coming under fire for his controversial blog posts.

Rob Smith’s lawyer, Matthew Monforton of Bozeman, shared a statement on Twitter announcing his resignation and insinuated that the current Title IX investigation was not being handled objectively.

“Rather than lend legitimacy to an investigation that I believe is being conducted dishonestly and, in the interest of sparing my wife and children the need to endure another ‘investigation’ where merit is trumped by ideology, I am choosing to resign, effective today,” Smith wrote in the statement shared by Monforton.

Smith has been on paid leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.