UM confirms cases in athletics, Greek Life

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported 24 new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases in the last week on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 25, up from three active cases a week ago.
Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 29 since August 12.
Cindy Farr with the health department said the cases are coming from both on and off campus exposure.
“We’re definitely seeing cases that are associated, where we’re not sure if they got it on campus or off campus. I think it’s probably a fair mix of both,” said Farr, incident commander for the health department's COVID-19 response team.
The health department is seeing “clusters” of cases affiliated with UM, she added, saying the increase this week is mainly due to contact tracing and testing of close contacts since school started. The numbers are not broken down by students, staff or faculty.
In an email to campus Wednesday, UM confirmed the positive cases are associated with athletics and Greek Life (fraternities and sororities), but would not provide further information due to privacy laws.
When a COVID case is identified, the health department conducts an interview with the positive individual and identifies any close contacts. As those close contacts get tested, Farr said they’re seeing the number of positive cases also increase.
“Through that contact tracing and case investigation, then that’s how we have identified those further cases,” she said, adding it’s possible those positive cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.
Farr also said the nature of the virus sometimes leads to a delay in the onset of symptoms that might prompt an individual to get tested.
“With COVID, there is that 14-day incubation period, and so while most people start developing symptoms around day five to seven, it is certainly possible that you could get all the way to day 13 and then develop symptoms,” she said. “In the next week or two as those close contacts that have been identified go through their incubation period, then it’s possible that some of them are going to convert to a positive case as well.”
Farr said while they have identified clusters associated with UM, the health department is legally barred from releasing any further details of the nature or location of the clusters.
“If we do continue to see UM-associated cases coming in at the current rate they’re coming in, we will begin reporting those numbers more frequently,” Farr said in her weekly YouTube briefing Wednesday.
She added clusters are a good thing, because “it means the cases are connected to each other, and not sporadically popping up without being connected to another case.”
UM has so far been able to accommodate quarantine and isolation needs, said Paula Short, UM communications director, but they're monitoring that on a day-to-day basis.
"We're currently still within our planned available spaces," she said.
The Curry Health Center, which conducts testing on campus, has doubled its testing numbers since the start of school, Short said, adding two weeks ago they were running 18-20 tests on a busy day and now are running 45-50.
College campuses across the country have seen case surges as students have returned to campus. On Wednesday, local health authorities told students at the University of Colorado’s main campus to self-quarantine for two weeks to quell an “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases at the institution, according to the Associated Press. That campus reported 13 positive tests the first week of school, 90 the second week and 205 the third week.
Countywide, Missoula is seeing an increase in cases, with 22 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the current active cases to 91, almost triple what it was a week ago. UM’s 24 new cases reported in the last week account for nearly a third of the new cases countywide during the same period, at 76.
The 20-29 age range accounts for 34% of the active cases in Missoula County, the largest chunk by age group, according to health department data.
The uptick in cases at UM comes as heavy smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon forced UM classes indoors this week.
