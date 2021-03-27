UM creates new L.S. Skaggs Institute for Health Innovation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Within the next six months, the institute will begin providing consults on pharmacogenetics to health care providers who are interested in using the genetic testing, Woodahl said. Initially, the institute will focus with pharmacogenetics on the area of mental health.

“Mental health medications can be difficult to optimize for patients and that can be really frustrating for patients and for providers,” Woodahl said. “We hope that using genetic testing in the area of mental health will help us choose the best medication for a patient at the get-go.”

The institute’s work will also focus on improving barriers to access of care for rural and tribal communities by providing pharmacogenetic consultations via telehealth.

“As we think about our provider shortages across the state of Montana, I think this is a cool, creative way to train students and get them ready to provide that care,” said Hayley Blackburn, an assistant professor at the UM Skaggs School of Pharmacy.

It’s also a timely opportunity to train students in the area of telehealth after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a push for virtual health care, Blackburn said.