UM dean finalist created 'tyrannical' work environment, lawsuit alleges

Velmer Burton, the first of four finalists to lead the University of Montana’s largest sector, the College of Humanities and Sciences, visited campus Monday and presented his ideas for the school.
Burton, who currently serves as senior vice chancellor for university strategy and performance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, outlined his five-year vision for the college, which contains 23 departments ranging from biochemistry to creative writing.
Enrollment was a focus of Burton’s presentation, revisiting multiple times that increasing enrollment would be critical to maintaining the quality of degree programs in the college. He also said he'd focus on spending time finding new sources of money for the college.
“Enrollment is about working with programs, working with the university to recruit students, and so the dean works with other offices on campus, admissions in terms of recruiting, and that’s something I’ve done before,” Burton told the Missoulian. “And obviously working with departments to have degree programs that students want. Interacting with parents and students in the recruiting process, it’s really a cumulative process in order to be successful.”
Burton has held positions as chancellor, vice chancellor, provost, dean and professor at nine universities since 1990, moving into administrative roles in 1998. His teaching background is in criminal justice and sociology, and he said he continues to research and be published in the field, part of what he said was an essential part of the teacher-scholar model he supports.
Burton is currently involved in a lawsuit in federal court regarding a tenure denial in 2013 while he was the dean of the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi. When asked by the Missoulian about allegations that he created a hostile work environment for faculty, as outlined in the lawsuit, he said it was just a tenure lawsuit and that he couldn’t comment fully since it is being appealed.
According to court records in the case, Burton employed “abusive tactics, discriminatory policies and attempts to force out existing, qualified faculty members and leaders created an atmosphere of intimidation, fear and distrust.”
The lawsuit, which was brought against the University of Mississippi and a host of its administrators in the U.S. District Court of Northern Mississippi, contends a professor who was recommended for tenure by multiple review committees was denied by Burton and other leaders, and when the tenure appeal board recommended the professor be approved for tenure after being denied, leaders again denied the tenure and then fired the professor.
Within the lawsuit, attorneys outline how a “large group” of faculty members beneath Burton sought advice from the faculty senate on how to deal with what they felt was a hostile work environment. The faculty senate approved an investigation, in which the senate president, Michael Barnett found “no violations had occurred but there were significant concerns about work environment,” according to minutes from the faculty senate meeting included in the court filing.
“Dean Burton’s tyrannical policies greatly affected a female professor of social work with over 18 years of service at the University,” attorneys alleged in the lawsuit. “She was specifically targeted by Dean Burton and became emotionally unstable and contemplated suicide over his harassment, abusive management style and lack of professionalism and academic integrity relative to the process of tenure and promotion, as well as search and mission.”
A jury sided with the professor in the tenure case, who was awarded nearly $300,000 in damages, agreeing he had been denied due process rights. The University of Mississippi and its administrators named in the suit requested the court reconsider the payment, but were denied. Burton and Ole Miss appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and oral arguments took place earlier this month.
Burton holds a doctorate in sociology from the University of Cincinnati and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
The next candidate, Larry Hufford, will appear at UM for a forum this Thursday. The final two candidates will visit Tuesday and Wednesday next week, including the current interim dean, Jenny McNulty, who has worked in the college since 1993.
Resumes and cover letters for each candidate are available on the university website.