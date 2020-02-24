UM dean finalist created 'tyrannical' work environment, lawsuit alleges

Burton has held positions as chancellor, vice chancellor, provost, dean and professor at nine universities since 1990, moving into administrative roles in 1998. His teaching background is in criminal justice and sociology, and he said he continues to research and be published in the field, part of what he said was an essential part of the teacher-scholar model he supports.

Burton is currently involved in a lawsuit in federal court regarding a tenure denial in 2013 while he was the dean of the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi. When asked by the Missoulian about allegations that he created a hostile work environment for faculty, as outlined in the lawsuit, he said it was just a tenure lawsuit and that he couldn’t comment fully since it is being appealed.

According to court records in the case, Burton employed “abusive tactics, discriminatory policies and attempts to force out existing, qualified faculty members and leaders created an atmosphere of intimidation, fear and distrust.”