UM dean finalist lays out data-driven vision for college

The third finalist to lead the College of Humanities and Sciences visited campus Tuesday to make her pitch about how she would lead UM’s largest college, and how she’d use data to grow make it grow.
Judy Ledgerwood, who currently serves as Northern Illinois University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences acting dean, met with campus groups Tuesday and presented her five-year vision for the college, as all four candidates were asked to do, at an afternoon forum.
The college, which contains 23 departments at UM ranging from biochemistry to creative writing, has been under interim leadership since Chris Comer stepped down from the role to return to teaching in 2018. The interim dean, Jenny McNulty, is also a finalist for the position, and will present her five-year vision for the college Wednesday afternoon at the University Center Theater.
Ledgerwood, an anthropologist with expertise on Cambodian culture, worked her way up from her position as a professor at Northern Illinois University into the administrative ranks over the past 24 years at the university.
While her presentation to campus was structured less as a cohesive vision for the college, as she said she wasn’t able to know the intricacies of the college yet, she focused on her experiences at NIU as a department chair and acting dean to demonstrate successes there that she said could help accomplish some of the UM’s current goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Many of her approaches to improving retention, enrollment and cost-efficiency were reliant on having high-quality data for every class offered. During the question-and-answer time, faculty in the audience pointed out that UM has struggled to produce accurate data for many programs over the past few years as it worked through budget cuts and reorganizing academic programs.
Not having good data to work with would be a setback, she acknowledged, but was optimistic about UM's financial stability.
“When I look at the University of Montana just in this short visit, so many things are outstanding. For your financial situation: Your grant funding is amazing, your foundation funding and your support from alumni is amazing, your state funding is stable, at least from my conversation with the president yesterday he said he thought so,” she said. “So you have these key essentials, but what you really need to work on is the student recruitment and retention part. You have to get them here and keep them once you get them in the door.”
Ledgerwood earned her master's degree, as well as her doctorate, from Cornell University, both in anthropology, with her doctorate focused on Southeast Asian studies.
NIU is similar to UM, in that it also saw an enrollment decline in its recent past, and Ledgerwood said she had worked with the administration on finding ways to rework programs to make them more attractive to incoming students, which didn't always include cutting programs, but rather reinventing them to fit students' desired futures.
Interim dean Jenny McNulty will present on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the University Center Theater. Velmer Burton, who currently serves as a senior vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and Larry Hufford, a botany professor and former acting dean at Washington State University, interviewed last week.
The candidates’ curricula vitae and letters of interest, as well as a feedback submission form are available on the Provost's website.