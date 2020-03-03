UM dean finalist lays out data-driven vision for college

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of her approaches to improving retention, enrollment and cost-efficiency were reliant on having high-quality data for every class offered. During the question-and-answer time, faculty in the audience pointed out that UM has struggled to produce accurate data for many programs over the past few years as it worked through budget cuts and reorganizing academic programs.

Not having good data to work with would be a setback, she acknowledged, but was optimistic about UM's financial stability.

“When I look at the University of Montana just in this short visit, so many things are outstanding. For your financial situation: Your grant funding is amazing, your foundation funding and your support from alumni is amazing, your state funding is stable, at least from my conversation with the president yesterday he said he thought so,” she said. “So you have these key essentials, but what you really need to work on is the student recruitment and retention part. You have to get them here and keep them once you get them in the door.”

Ledgerwood earned her master's degree, as well as her doctorate, from Cornell University, both in anthropology, with her doctorate focused on Southeast Asian studies.