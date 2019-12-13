The University of Montana's dining director, Campbell "Camp" Howard has died, the university wrote in an announcement to staff this week.
An email from Vice Provost for Student Success Sarah Swager on Tuesday said Howard "died suddenly" over the weekend. A faculty member shared the email with the Missoulian.
Curry Health Center staff will provide assistance to the dining department staff and any other UM employees, Swager said.
Howard took over the university's dining services as director in January 2017, overseeing the department's 25 campus food services locations, residential and retail dining, concessions, catering and the full-service bakery, according to a UM release at that time.
Howard was previously director of campus dining at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
His family has asked donations in lieu of flowers be made to the National Park Foundation, Swager said.